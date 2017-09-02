Food and drink: 5 foods you must order if you visit Tokyo says Wagamama chef Steve Mangleshot

Always dreamt of eating your fill on a trip to Japan, but wouldn’t know where to start when it comes to ordering? Wagamama executive chef Steve Mangleshot shares his top 5 foodie dishes to chow on during a trip to Tokyo:

1. Katsu

Traditional Japanese sushi

"Always a must on any trip to Tokyo is the katsu. Fried chicken, rice and curry sauce - that’s it, but a must is to try the sauce at grade 10. You need to try it as hot as possible as they grade the sauce - they only let me have 7 before I was allowed to try the 10! A lot of mystique around the heat and it’s great fun."

2. Ramen

"Try ramen of all varieties from the different provinces, [which use] different stocks throughout. With all the ramens they have different types which are shio - salty, shoyu - soy based, or a miso version. The best way to experience all of these are at the ramen museum in Yokohama where you can try all the ramens under one roof."

3. Sushi

"You must try the sushi, especially the great fatty tuna belly which is amongst some of the best I have ever eaten. The flavour of really fresh tuna is not overly fishy and literally melts in the mouth like butter."

4. Yaki soba

"Don’t miss yaki soba out of little street food vans, with a fried egg served on top to make it even richer. With great soba noodles and loads of soy, it’s always made to order with lots of care, and combined with pickled ginger and sesame, makes for a taste explosion."

5. Okonomiyaki

"Finally, an okonomiyaki, which, without doubt, is the best omelette/pancake. There are two different types - with or without noodles - depending on where you come from. You get the soft texture of the okonomiyaki and the slight bite of noodles or cabbage, finished with a creamy Japanese mayonnaise and a sweet okonomiyaki sauce, which is like Worcester sauce but thicker and a bit sweeter."

Delicious.magazine tips: Technique: How to make a cheese soufflé

1 Heat the oven to 200°C/ 180°C fan/gas 6. Put a baking sheet on a shelf in the top of the oven. Brush inside 6 x 150ml ramekins with melted butter, then coat with dried white breadcrumbs.

2 Melt 30g butter in a saucepan, then stir in 30g plain flour. Cook for 1 minute or until it smells biscuitty. Whisk in 290ml whole milk, bit by bit, then cook, stirring, until the mixture bubbles. Cook for 2 minutes more until it has the consistency of Greek yogurt. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in 85g finely grated extra mature cheddar, 4 free-range egg yolks, ½ tsp English mustard powder, a pinch of cayenne pepper and plenty of salt and pepper. Taste the mixture – it should be slightly too salty.

3 Whisk 4 free-range egg whites until just stiff, then mix 1 tbsp into the cheese mixture. Gently fold in the rest of the egg whites using the whisk or a large metal spoon in a figure-of-eight motion, then divide equally among the ramekins – they should be about two thirds full.

4 Run the point of a knife around the inside of each ramekin to help the soufflés to rise, then bake for 10-12 minutes until risen and lightly golden. Don’t open the oven door until the soufflés have been cooking for 10 minutes. Give them a gentle nudge – if they wobble a lot they’ll need extra time.

5 Serve the soufflés immediately.