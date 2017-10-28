Food and drink: How Harry Potter helped turn fictional food into the real thing

Kate Young’s food-writing career began with an innocuous slice of treacle tart (Harry Potter’s fave), a side-order of homesickness and an all-consuming love of reading.

Having grown up in Brisbane, Australia, she moved to London to pursue a career as a theatre producer – but, finding herself heartsick for her family, she turned first to Hogwarts for comfort, and then to the oven.

"I’ve always found reading Harry Potter to be immensely comforting," she explains. "I’d never eaten treacle tart, but I remembered it was his favourite dessert, so I made one and was like, ‘This is lovely!’"

She fed it to friends who, beguiled by the idea of eating the food inspired by, and found in, literature, encouraged her to start a blog. It was picked up by the Guardian and now, fewer than two years later, the result is The Little Library Cookbook.

Cooking the (literary) classics comes with a certain amount of responsibility

Kate admits she easily could have stuck to only creating versions of the food Harry, Ron and Hermione scoff, but couldn’t shy away from tackling some of the most iconic literary food moments. Hence why you’ll find recipes for Paddington Bear’s beloved marmalade, the delicate fluted madeleines that define Proust’s Swann’s Way, and Bruce Bogtrotter’s giant chocolate cake from Matilda.

"People do get attached, particularly to books they loved as children, that shape us and make us who we are," notes Kate, but she says it doesn’t deter her from whisking fiction into the physical. "It is a thing that I think is affectionate, that I hope people and authors will take well. I’m in no way stomping on anyone’s toes - it’s essentially a fan service!"

Even making Edmund’s pillowy-pink Turkish delight in The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe didn’t worry her. "It’s just so time-consuming!" she admits. "It’s as faithful as I can possibly make it, while being the thing I really want to eat."

There are a few things she wouldn’t attempt though, like the huge pies for hundreds of people ("Well, mice,") in Brian Jacques’ Redwall series. "I hate wasting food, and when it’s made for the sake of being made."

Food is not about gimmickry

Fundamentally, she explains, the recipes in The Little Library Cookbook are not gimmicks. It’s not about hosting themed parties and presenting food that looks accurate but tastes rotten.

"It’s a real, usable cookbook," says Kate earnestly. "The recipes aren’t the imaginary dishes in books - it’s the treacle tart rather than fizzing whizbees." Although she did once invent hot honeycomb doughnuts that burst in the mouth, like the pop cakes from Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree.

"I hope people read it and go, ‘That’s a lovely story, but I would happily just make chicken and tarragon without needing to tell everyone it’s from Anna Karenina’."

Cooking, she says, is her obsession: "Even if I’m really tired, I still like thinking about it - and then eating toast."

Delicious.magazine tips:

Do you really need to stir risotto?

Yes. There are no-stir versions around but, strictly speaking, if you don’t stir, it’s a pilaf – nice, but not risotto. One of the characteristics of risotto is the creaminess that envelops the cooked rice. Stirring releases starch on the surface of the grains, which thickens the liquid; it also helps the rice cook evenly and prevents it from catching on the bottom of the pan.

So yes, you need to stir – frequently but not constantly. For most of the cooking time, you can add a ladleful of stock to the rice, stir it in, let it simmer for a bit, then stir again until all of the liquid has been absorbed. It only needs constant stirring towards the end of cooking to prevent it sticking and to maximise the creaminess.

How to check your bread is cooked

Getting the baking time right can make the difference between a good loaf and a bad, excessively doughy or cakey one. Your homemade loaf is ready when…

1 …the bottom is tapped and it sounds taut and drum-like.

2 …the crust is golden brown or darker (depending on the flour) with a dry, firm texture.

3 …the internal temperature is 90-100°C on a digital probe thermometer (although dark rye breads and sweet breads are usually ready at slightly lower temperatures).