Food and Drink: Masterchef's Tim Anderson tells why Japanese food can be so good for the soul

The first time he tried sushi, American chef Tim Anderson, who runs Japanese soul food restaurant Nanban in London’s Brixton, wasn’t keen.

"Sushi is the first Japanese food everybody tries and I’ve never understood why," he says.

"I really didn’t like the nori [seaweed] – the flavour or texture – it was an acquired taste. But I was really into soul food – tempura, fried rice.

"I loved noodles from the beginning, and the thing that blew my mind when I first tried it was tonkatsu [breaded pork cutlet] ramen."

Sushi is not on the menu at Nanban – it’s all about the ramen and soul food – but there are recipes for spicy tuna rolls and salmon avocado rolls in his new book, JapanEasy, in which Tim dispels the myth that Japanese cooking is complicated or requires a larder full of special ingredients.

"I’m really proud of my first book, Nanban," says the 2011 MasterChef winner, "but it was never going to be a huge bestseller because the recipes were so obscure and difficult, whereas this book was really fun to write and I think it’s going to do a better job of actually getting people to cook Japanese food."

Tim prepares nasu dengaku – miso-glazed aubergines – which involves cutting a cross-hatch pattern in the flesh of a halved aubergine, which is then deep-fried, slathered with sweet miso sauce and popped under the grill. It takes minutes to prepare and cook and tastes sweet and salty and delicious.

"It’s a really simple thing – and it goes with all types of food," he says, as he scoops up the gooey lumps with chopsticks.

"Like, if you’re having lamb chops, there’s no reason you can’t have that as your side." Brits have two preconceptions that stop them from cooking Japanese food, believes Tim.

"One is they don’t think they can get the ingredients, which isn’t true. You’re not going to go to a Tesco Metro and find everything you need, but a big Tesco will absolutely have all the ingredients you need to cook the vast majority of Japanese food, and you can get everything online.

"There’s a lot of Japanese dishes that don’t require specialist ingredients, except for soya sauce. I made a point to not include recipes in the book that require obscure ingredients, especially fresh stuff, ‘cos it’s not fair to make people substitute stuff and you won’t get the right flavour.

"Also, I think people think you have to make a beautiful Japanese meal, but really Japanese home-cooking is just as humble and unpretentious as any other home-cooking.

"A lot of it is one-pot or one-bowl food, like rice bowls.

"You don’t have to have a huge spread."

Delicious.magazine tips: How to make perfect rice

We’re often asked if there’s a secret formula for fluffy rice. Achieving separated-grain perfection is do-able when you follow our guide

1 Rinse the rice well in 4-5 changes of cold water to wash off any starch. It’s ready to cook when the water stays pretty clear when you agitate the rice.

2 Put the rice in a saucepan and fill with fresh cold water to a fingernail’s height above the level of the rice. Add a sprinkle of salt.

3 Put over a medium heat to bring the pan to a simmer, cook for 1 minute, then cover with a tight-fitting lid, remove from the heat and leave to steam for 20-25 minutes.

4 Once the rice is cooked, there should be no water left to drain off. Fluff the rice through with a fork and it’s ready to serve.

Golden rules

• Rinse the rice until the water stays clear

• Once the water starts to bubble, don’t stir it

• Keep the lid on until the cooking time is up. Lifting the lid lets out the steam and stops the rice cooking.