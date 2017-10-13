Food fit for a museum!

A tin of Heinz soup, possibly made in Wigan more than half a century ago, proved a rather less welcome donation to a food bank.

And while the Kitt Green plant is proud of its cooking and canning processes that give products a long shelf life, no-one is recommending anyone tries eating the broth, no matter how desperate they may be.

The rusting can in question was “gifted” (if that’s the word) to Cardiff food bank and contains kidney soup - a range discontinued in 1982.

But it’s older than even that because the original price sticker clearly says 10d, thus adding at least another 11 years onto its vintage as it must pre-date the 1971 dawn of the decimal era.

And of course it doesn’t necessarily mean the soup rolled off the production line just before decimalisation. Some shops may have been charging 10 old pence for years before that.

The 8p Green Giants niblets corn, given to the same charity, would also seem like a bargain to today’s shoppers.

A Heinz spokesman said: “This can is more of a museum piece given its age and will be well beyond its best before date.

“Alas this yesteryear variety is no longer made unlike other varieties of the time such as Heinz Cream of Tomato which of course remains the nation’s favourite.”

The food bank speculated that well-meaning relatives of an older person may have had a clear-out and not realised certain items were out of date. But they said that a can that was at least 46 years old was a record for them.

Last week food donors were urged to check sell-by dates before handing over produce after a 40-year-old packet of pasta was give to another charity down south.