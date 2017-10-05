Forecasters warn of travel disruption amid high winds and heavy rain

Winds of more than 60mph are forecast to reach parts of England and Wales overnight.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as it predicted that westerly winds will see gusts of 40mph to 50mph and locally over 60mph between 9pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

An area of low pressure crossing the north of the UK will bring the swathe of strong winds on its southern flanks which could affect the Midlands, Mid Wales, North Wales, the North West, Yorkshire and East Anglia.

Rain will also be heavy at times especially over north-west England and North Wales, said the forecasters.

A yellow warning is an indication of severe weather that could lead to travel delays and disruption to day-to-day activities.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Whilst this weather is not unusual for the time of year, it brings the potential for disruption to transport, tree damage and temporary power cuts."

Earlier this week, bookies cut the odds on this being the wettest October on record as the month began with heavy rain and gale-force winds, leading to severe weather warnings.