Former Asda depot up for rent

A massive Wigan warehouse which was previously a regional distribution centre for a supermarket giant is now available for hire.

The ex-Asda depot on the Wheatlea Industrial Estate in Marus Bridge has been listed to let and hopes are high a major business will move in and bring scores of jobs into the borough.

The massive 322,000 sq ft logistics facility closed in June after the supermarket decided to move the employees to a new super-depot in Warrington.

A specialist team at Manchester-based firm Colliers International is now offering the complex to let and the company is confident logistics and retail businesses will be keen to move to Wigan as similar buildings rarely become available.

Colliers International Manchester industrial and logistics director John Sullivan said: “Purpose-built regional distribution centres such as this formerly occupied by Asda rarely come to market and are therefore in great demand among businesses including those involved in logistics and retail, both bricks and mortar and online.

“We anticipate a great level of interest and believe we will achieve a swift letting to another major player wanting to bring jobs and investment to the Wigan area.”

The site is located on the A49 with direct access to two junctions of the M6 as well as the borough’s road network.

The facility has 28 dock-level loading doors, six drive-in loading bays, two storeys of offices, parking for cars and HGVs, a refuelling station, CCTV and a gatehouse.

Other major names already based in the area include Premier Inn, SCA Packaging, Poundland, Sainsbury’s, B&M, Homebase and Aldi.

Wigan Council deputy leader Coun David Molyneux said he hoped the search for a new tenant was the first step in bringing a new major investor to the borough.

He said: “I certainly hope that this is an opportunity for a new business to take over the building because it really is in a superb location.

“Obviously the building didn’t meet Asda’s ambitions but to me it is spot on, right on the M6.

“We will help to promote it as well and let’s hope it’s occupied sooner rather than later.”

The depot closed earlier this year following lengthy wrangles between union GMB, employees and senior Asda leaders, with Wigan MP Lisa Nandy having to step in to ensure the last workers received redundancy payments.