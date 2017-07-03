Fovargue back on Corbyn’s front bench

Yvonne Fovargue is back on Jeremy Corbyn’s front bench - just over a year after she quit it.

The Makerfield MP returns as the opposition’s spokesperson on local government.

But there is no place in the reshuffle for Wigan MP Lisa Nandy who herself stood down as a shadow minister last year and backed Owen Smith’s failed bid to depose the Labour leader.

Ms Fovargue resigned as shadow minister for consumer affairs and science in June 2016 saying that while she respected Mr Corbyn as a man of principle “it has become increasingly evident...that the electorate in my consituency are not convinced that you can lead Labour to victory in a general election.”

The prediction proved true enough, but with big gains that surprised many commentators, Mr Corbyn is now in a much stronger position and he has opened the door to several returning MPs.

In a brief statement, Ms Fovargue said: “I am delighted to be joining the front bench team and look forward to working with Jeremy Corbyn and Andrew Gwynne in the Communities and Local Government team.”

Mr Corbyn said: “I’m delighted to be filling Labour’s shadow front bench with a wealth of talent. Our new shadow ministers will bolster the excellent work of Labour’s shadow cabinet and departmental teams.

“These appointments are further evidence that Labour is not just the opposition – we are the government in waiting.”