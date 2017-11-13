Free cinema tickets on World Kindness Day

Kindness, Mark Twain wrote, is a language the blind can see and the deaf can hear ... and today on World Kindness Day one Wigan business is taking that sentiment very much to heart.



Bosses at Empire Cinema are using the internationally recognised day of celebrating good deeds to give away free tickets to the blockbuster, Wonder.

General Manager Nicola Wood said: “Thanks to Lionsgate, we are showing the movie Wonder today (6pm) for free two weeks before it opens in the UK and four days before the movie opens in America. We will be raising money for Medicinema on the night.”

Anyone wanting tickets will need to request tickets via ShowFilmFirst