Fresh appeal to stay away from busy Wigan A&E

Patients are again being urged not to go to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department unless it is a serious and life-threatening emergency.

Hospital bosses are reminding people to seek treatment elsewhere if possible after another surge in demand for its services.

People who do go to the A&E unit whose condition is not considered to be serious are warned it is “very likely” they will have to wait more than four hours to see a doctor.

It is the latest appeal by Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust after an increase in the number of people attending A&E.

Mary Fleming, director of operations, said: “Our message is simple – if you have a serious urgent medical emergency, go to A&E or dial 999. For everything else please seek out the most appropriate healthcare provider such as a GP or pharmacist.

“Unnecessary attendances to our A&E prevent doctors and nurses from seeing and treating those patients who need urgent care quickly. In addition it is putting a huge strain on the hospital as a whole.

“With the support of the public we can make sure that we are focusing the right level of attention on our very poorly patients who are suffering serious medical emergencies.”

Alternative sources of treatment include the extended GP service, Leigh walk-in centre, pharmacists and the NHS 111 service.