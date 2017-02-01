Friends post video tribute to Louis Simpson

Friends of Parbold teenager Louis Simpson have created a poignant video tribute.

Set to the music of Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars, the video - entitled In Memory of Louis Simpson, loved by all - shows the 14-year-old with friends and stars of the sporting world including Wigan Warriors star Sam Tomkins and Liverpool FC's Steven Gerrard.

Louis was reported missing over the weekend after firefighters had been tackling a barn blaze.

A body was recovered from the scene on Chorley Road on Monday.

His parents issued the following statement yesterday through Lancashire Police: “It is with deep regret and heartbreak that we can confirm the tragic loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy Louis James Simpson.

"We are all truly devastated but want to thank our amazing family and friends for their on-going love and support. We ask that our privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time”.

Floral tributes were left at Fairhurst Hall, near to the barn, throughout Tuesday. And Louis’ school, Merchant Taylors’ in Liverpool, has opened a book of condolence.

