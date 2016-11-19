Fuel spillage after car and petrol tanker crash on motorway

Part of the M6 motorway was closed when a car and a petrol tanker collided.

The crash happened at around 11.30pm on Friday on the northbound carriageway between junction 23 at Haydock and junction 24 at Ashton.

Both vehicles were badly damaged and a significant of fuel spilled onto the road.

The motorway was closed while fire crews worked to contain the spillage, the vehicles were removed and the damage to the carriageway was assessed.

Two women were checked over by paramedics but no-one was seriously injured.