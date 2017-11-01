Fund-raiser samples life of the homeless

A Wigan woman slept rough to raise funds for a children’s charity.

Bethany Dove, a Miss Lancashire contender, camped out on the streets of Aspull in aid of Variety, an organisation which cares for children living below the poverty line, and also those living with disabilities.

The Whelley 21-year-old was joined by fellow finalist Jaiomi Roberts from Rochdale. Bethany decided to do the sponsored sleep-out after working extensively with homeless shelters and charities across the North West as part of her Miss Lancashire finalist fund-raising.

She wanted to highlight some of the less obvious struggles that homeless people can face on a daily basis.

“My work has targeted sanitary donations, as I donated a huge collection of such items, and to my disbelief was told how much demand they were in and how quickly they would be distributed,” she said.

Bethany, who recently held the title of Miss Bolton and Bury 2016/17, added: “Sanitary products seem to be forgotten and are important to donate along side other essentials like food donations, clothes and money.

“In just under a year, I have donated around 1,000 items, not including food and clothes that I donated with them.

“I decided that the next step in helping the homeless was to understand them and what they go through. This was the idea behind the big sleep-out.

“Although it will not teach the scale of what homeless people go through on a daily basis, I’ve never done anything like this before and I know it will make myself and the others joining me appreciate everything we often take for granted in our lives.”

Wiganers are still able to sponsor Bethany’s sleep-out by visiting virginmoneygiving.com/bethanydove.

They can also vote for her in the Miss Lancashire finals by texting MISS LANCS21 to 63333. Votes cost 50p and you can vote up to 30 times a day.