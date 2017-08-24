Funeral an apt celebration of Jamie’s life in fast lane

Hundreds of mourners turned out to pay their respects to a “beautiful” motorcyclist who brought a “wealth of happiness and love” to his family and friends.

Jamie Hodson, 35, died on Thursday August 10 after being in a crash in the Dundrod 150 race at Ulster Grand Prix.

The funeral of motorcycle champion and reigning Manx GP Supertwin champion Jamie Hodson

The motorcycle ace was saluted by dozens of fellow bikers who paraded from Wednesday’s funeral service at the Holy Trinity church in Ashton, to St Helen’s crematorium.

His eulogy, read by Steve, described Jamie as a “beautiful man, a noble man and a gentleman”.

He said: “Jamie you were a beautiful and loving son who we adored dearly and still do. He was the greatest brother anyone could hope for.

“Jamie’s smile was something that set him aside from most of us. He never did any harm to anyone.”

The sun shone for the funeral and many people piled into the church packing it to the rafters, so much so that some listened from outside. Motorcyclists lined the procession to the service placing their helmets at their feet as a mark of respect to Jamie and his beloved family.

During the service, a speech written by Jamie’s long-term girlfriend, Rachael Ellen McKay, was read out.

In it she said: “He was a credit to his mum and dad. He cared about so many others and went out of his way for people. He accepted me just as I was and we were always laughing.

“He is my soul mate. I truly believe I found the one. I miss him greatly. He didn’t realise how many people thought so much of him but he wouldn’t because he was humble. This world is going to be a much emptier place without him.”