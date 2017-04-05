Fury as ‘boy racers’ carry on putting lives in danger

Gangs of young men are racing round Wigan’s Robin Park Asda car park and revving their engines late at night.

For more than five years now ‘boy racers’ have gathered in the supermarket car park late and night and into the early hours, tearing around in their vehicles and revving their engines.

I can’t count the number of times I have been across the road and told them to stop or keep it down and they have just been abusive Mark Feagan

Following a crackdown in 2012 when powers were handed to police to disperse the congregating drivers in certain areas, including Asda, the problem now seems to be back with a vengeance.

Mark Feagan, 41, who lives opposite the supermarket, said: “Other residents and I are sick of it. It’s so dangerous.

“If a kid, or anyone, steps out from behind a car then they are going to be taken out.

“I can’t count the number of times I have been across the road and told them to stop or keep it down and they have just been abusive,

“There needs to be bigger speed bumps in place.

“I just want someone to be proactive about it now. We are sick to death of them using it as a speedway track.

“Anything could happen walking across there at night, there is no security out there.”

Mark, a former police officer now works shifts at Manchester Airport, and said that the anti-social behaviour is often disturbing the little sleep he already gets.

He has contacted Lisa Nandy, the MP for Wigan, who has already been in contact with Asda to arrange a meeting to discuss plans going forward.

Ms Nandy said: “I have been involved with this issue for a number of years following complaints by residents. The activities of a small number of individuals have caused real problems for local people, shoppers and staff. A few years ago following representations I made, Asda made alterations to the car park to make it more difficult for individuals to perpetrate this anti-social behaviour.

“Recently another resident contacted me to raise the same issue and I have written to Asda’s management again. I am glad they have responded positively, offering to meet with concerned residents to find a solution, and I will continue to be involved in this matter until it is resolved.”

When the Post contacted Asda for a comment they said that they had not been made aware of any real concerns, but told shoppers to continue reporting incidents to the store so that they can be dealt with.

Mark and Ms Nandy will soon meet with Asda bosses to discuss ways of improving the safety of its customers and how to stop boy racers in their tracks.