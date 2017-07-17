Future of Victorian landmark to be debated

Controversial plans to turn a historic Wigan landmark into flats have been recommended for approval by town hall officers.

The Famous Pagefield, on the corner of Park Road and Gidlow Lane, has been earmarked for development into 10 apartments, with nine two-storey houses to be built on the bowling green and 12 more apartments planned for land on the same site. Councillors will discuss whether to rubber stamp the plans at Tuesday’s committee meeting, with officers recommending the development go ahead with a number of conditions.

Objections sent to Wigan MP Lisa Nandy have covered a myriad of issues including the loss of the Pagefield Bowling Green which is currently home to 100 members making up 12 teams, a loss of community spirit and health and wellbeing for the elderly and a loss of character from the Listed building. The Pagefield Hotel, built in 1902, has been vacant since it was sold by Admiral Taverns in 2015, with plans originally drawn up for 8 apartments and a shop on the ground floor, which have since been amended to remove the shop space.

In the accompanying report, officers wrote: “The building is listed for its architectural and historic value. The building is very dominant on the corner of Park Road and Gidlow Lane, and the elaborate design of the building with its architectural detailing are synonymous with Victorian Hotel and Public House design of the time. In this case, the applicant has provided detailed information and supporting evidence on which to assess jthe impact of the proposals.”

Developers have agreed to a “satisfactory” amount of compensation money which will be used to relocate the bowling green to the Great Acre site in Whelley, which will be upgraded with money from the Section 106 agreement designed to encourage investment in the local community.