Gadgets: 5 of the best baby gizmos

We look at 5 of the best toys for babies...

Liamo self warming bottle, £17.99, www.amazon.co.uk

Liamo go the self-warming feeding bottle. The first feeding bottle in the World that warms up milk to 37°C ( body temperature ) in about 4 minutes. No electricity, no cord, no limitations.iiamo go is dedicated to parents with a spontaneous twist to life. Go visit your friends, go shopping with no stress, go to a cafe ́, go for a run or go traveling.

Avoid that long trip to the kitchen and back in the middle of the night, iiamo warm our disposable heater, warming the milk up to the recommended 37°C in about 4 minutes without the use of electricity. iiamo warm is nature’s own little heating miracle containing only salt and water and the iiamo more bottom increasing the volume in iiamo go, the self-warming feeding bottle, to 380ml.

UK serenity star, £64.99, www.adenandanais.co.uk

The serenity star is a multi-tasking must for every nursery, ensuring safe sleep for baby and peace of mind for mum. This 5-in-1 electronic system was the first ever to combine a feeding diary, room temperature indicator, sound machine, night light and clock—all in one stylishly sleek design. It can be plugged into any UK socket or battery operated for easy use in and out of the nursery. The feeding diary records and displays the last time you started feeding and on which side (if nursing).

The sound machine plays two lullabies, as well as a heartbeat and white noise to help baby sleep through the night. The room temperature indicator displays in Celsius and glows red, blue or white if the room is above, below or at the ideal temperature.

Pacif-I™ Bluetooth Thermometer Pacifier, £33.33, www.bluemaestro.com

Pacif-i™ is the world’s first Bluetooth® low energy pacifier for iOS and Android that allows you to monitor your baby’s temperature from your smartphone or tablet.

Accurate, convenient and designed to be as comfortable for your baby as possible, Pacif-i™ is an ideal multi-purpose parental aid for today’s busy parents.

Ewan the dream sheep, £29.99, www.sweetdreamers.co.uk

Ewan the dream sheep® emits soothing sounds at a low base frequency and a calming pink warm glow, which when combined, help settle babies and toddlers into a peaceful sleep. The heartbeat and womb sounds are actual recordings, not computer generated. Paediatric research suggests that these sounds have been proven to have an extremely calming effect and can help settle babies with COLIC induced pain.

Vacuum cleaner, rain and harp recordings together with the womb sequence provide 4 different calming ‘pink noise’ sound tracks to choose from and all are combined with mum’s resting heartbeat to provide extra reassurance. The sounds, which play for 20 minutes, are all recorded at the low base frequency the baby can predominantly hear when in the womb - 125Hz pink noise range - which is why they work so well at settling ‘little ones’ off to sleep. Better still, all the sounds were trialled on babies and toddlers to find the most effective ones and only then were they included in our final ewan the dream sheep®.

Smartphone and tablet baby video monitor with remote pan and tilt, £149.99’ www.gadgetbaby.co.uk

Watch over your child anytime, anywhere with this D-Link DCS-855L mydlink Indoor HD WiFi IP Baby Camera.

Pan/tilt functionality lets you move the camera remotely; monitor an entire playroom with ease from your mobile device! With night vision, temperature monitoring, sound and motion detection, 2-way audio, notifications and more, this D-Link DCS-855L mydlink Indoor HD WiFi IP Baby Camera keeps you connected to your family.