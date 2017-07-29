Gadgets: 5 of the best cocktail shakers for the home and parties

We look at the 5 best cocktail shakers

Tom Dixon Plum Cocktail Shaker, Copper, www.nest.co.uk, £76

This futuristic copper-plated cocktail shaker combines a thick centre and tapered ends to provide a sturdy hand grip, for pleasurable shaking. The slim lid cap can also be used as a spirit measure. A handsome and useful bar accessory, it makes a great gift for the discerning cocktail-lover.

Rainbow Cocktail Layering Tool, www.drinkstuff.co.uk, £12.99

Imagine being one of those cocktail masters. The kind of person you see behind the bar of a trendy London nightclub, dazzling everyone with some amazing layered cocktail creations.

John Lewis Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £7.00

Stylish yet durable, this stainless steel muddler has a non slip handle for a sure, comfortable grip and a textured silicone head for mashing fruit and herbs. A must have cocktail tool for fans of mojitos.

Barman’s Barware Kit, www.drinkstuff.co.uk, £24.99

You’ll soon be mixing and shaking cocktail like a pro with the Barman’s Barware Kit. A perfect kit for beginners and keen bartenders, this gift set is stylishly presented in a gift box tube. Containing a range of professional quality equipment, including a Professional Boston Cocktail Shaker, Twisted Mixing Spoon and selection of strainers, you’ll be able to accommodate any drinks request.

John Lewis Glass Recipe, Cocktail Shaker, www.johnlewis.co.uk

The clear glass body of this cocktail shaker recipe indicators that provide the correct measurements for six classic cocktails, ensuring that you mix up perfect cocktails, time after time. Features a stainless steel lid and collar.