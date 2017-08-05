Gadgets: 5 of the best gizmos for cats, dogs and fish

We look at 5 of the best pet gizmos

Interactives Dog Hyper Fetch, £83.99, www.petnpony.co.uk

Your dog love to play fetch, but sometime life get busy and there is not time to play, Here Come the hyper fetch, your dog will always be able to play its favorite game even when you are not home. But don’t worry the hyper fetch will not replace you, with its remote control you can also interact with your dog and decide when the ball should kick out. Hyper fetch is rechargeable which mean: you can take it to any place you want without worrying about having to plug it on.

Fitbark, £59.95, www.fitbark.com/www.amazon.co.uk

We are on a mission to get dogs and humans healthy together. A dog is an ideal exercise partner, and being committed to a dog enables us to commit to physical activity ourselves. So we designed FitBark, a beautiful sensor that monitors your dog’s daily activity and sleep and turns it into BarkPoints, so you can track progress. It’s a new way to keep your dog (and you!) healthy, explain changes in behavior, make better decisions with your vet, and share memorable moments with friends and family.

TRIXIE TX6 Automatic Pet Food, Dispenser Grey/White, £55.00, www.petsathome.com

Supplying fantastic pet accessories for dogs, cats, small animals, fish and reptiles, TRIXIE products are developed, checked and tested in-house by their pet experts to the highest quality. This TRIXIE TX6 Automatic Food Dispenser is perfect device for help to manage your dog’s diet; it provides an excellent and convenient system for programming up to 6 servings in advance. Each serving can hold a portion size of 240ml, so individual portion sizes and eating routines can easily be managed, even with wet food.

Motorola Scout 73 HD Outdoor Pet Monitor, £130.00, www.fetch.co.uk

Supported by the RSPCA, the Motorola Scout 73 Connect HD Wi-Fi Outdoor is a cloud-based pet monitoring camera that turns any compatible device into a fully functional pet monitoring system. It comes with motion notifications, ensuring peace of mind and the knowledge that your pet and home are secure, wherever you are.

Smart Flap Microchip Cat Flap, £99.00, www.petsathome.com

Technologically advanced, yet simple to operate, the Microchip Petporte Smart Flap reads your cat’s microchip to allow entry to your home, without the need for a collar to be worn. Extensive testing and development, in conjunction with veterinary healthcare professionals, has led to a patent protected product that is unique in the marketplace, and has helped revolutionise the lives of thousands of pet owners and their pets.