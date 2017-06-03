Gadgets: Outdoor toys for kids

Lots of ideas on how kids can have fun outdoors

Little Tikes 30th Anniversary Cosy Coupe Car, £43.99, www.elc.co.uk

For 30 years children have been taking adventure and imagination on the road with one of the original ride on toys – the Cozy Coupe from Little Tikes. Now this classic child-powered car has a whole new look. Designed with a removable platform and parent grab handle for toddler safety, a high back seat, storage in rear, an ignition and an open and close petrol cap. Rolls on rugged durable tyres and the front wheel spins 360 degrees.

Professor Puzzle Giant Inflatable Space Hopper, £6,www.johnlewis.co.uk

A space hopper is a giant rubber balloon that you can hop around on all day long – just hold on to the handles! It can be used all year round and is perfect for keeping kids active.This classic toy has been around in the UK since 1969 - entertaining generations of kids.

Samba Football Fun Goal, £55, www.tesco.com

Perfect for smaller children or where space is at a premium, this 6ft x 4ft Samba Fun Goal is great for the garden or training use. It is made from 7cm diameter recycled uPVC tubing with non-locking corners, and comes complete with net, net clips and ground anchors.

Plum 6ft Trampoline and Enclosure, £109.99, www.mothercare.co.uk

Fantastic, colourful trampoline for children to enjoy all year round. Your little ones will be bouncing off all their energy as well as improving their physical development by increasing co-ordination, balance and strength. Supplied with an enclosure for added safety, it is the ideal trampoline for young children to increase their confidence gradually as they learn to trampoline.

TP Toys Lil’ Monkey Dome Climber, £108.99, www.boots,com

The Lil’ Monkey Dome Climber combines outdoor fun with technology. Little ones can climb all over, hang off and swing on the dome. The bars are made of sturdy, strong plastic, tubes which are flexible yet safe to climb on. A fun, free and educational app is included and designed to develop cognitive, social and creative skills - a world of virtual fun!