Gardening: 5 of the best knee pads

We look at the 5 best gardening knee pads

Dobbies Floral Knee Pads, www.dobbies.com, £4.99

Stylish and practical, these floral print kneepads are ideal for keeping your knees dry and clean, as well as comfortable. They are easy to clean and are filled with supportive foam which moulds around the knee. There are elasticated straps to keep them firmly in place, with adjustable Velcro closures for individual comfort.

Kneelo Knee Pad,www.dobbies.com, £16.99

At the core of all Kneelo Knee Pads lies a deep layer of shock absorbing EVA foam and a luxurious cushioning layer of memory foam. It is encased in waterproof, durable neoprene with a quick dry, wipe clean, nylon coating.

Vitrex General Purpose Knee Pads, www.homebase.co.uk, £14.64

The Virtex General Purpose Knee Pads are durable, waterproof, lightweight and made with foam. Comes with an adjustable elasticised strap with hook and loop fastening.

Site Gel Kneepads, B&Q, www.diy.com, £13

These Site gel kneepads are specifically designed with EVA foam, injected gel, neoprene, nylon, & PU foam to help protect your knee caps whilst working.

Knee Pad in Purple,www.homebase.co.uk, £4.00

When you are working in the garden, at some point, you are likely to get down on your knees. These kneepads are ideal for keeping your knees dry and clean, whilst providing additional comfort while you kneel and work. These easy clean kneepads are filled with supportive foam and their design helps them to mould around the knee. The elasticated straps help keep them firmly in place with easily adjustable Velcro closures for individual comfort.