Gardening: 5 of the best lawn mowers

We look at 5 of the best lawn mowers for your garden

Flymo Chevron 32 Corded Rotary Lawn mover - 1000W, £54.99, www.argos.com

The Chevron 32 (pictured right), is a powerful rotary lawnmower designed for efficient mowing of smaller lawns and is perfect for first time buyers. The Chevron 32 collects and compacts the grass as it cuts to reduce stoppages required to empty the grass box, which can be done easily with one hand. Chevron 32 has a cable length of 10m. The powerful mower comes with a 1000w motor, and 32cm metal cutting blade, making it ideal for small to medium sized gardens. The chevron has a range of three cutting heights from letting you choose the appropriate height of cut for your lawn. The chevron 32 comes with a 29 litre grass box, which is easy to fit, remove and empty, it collects and compacts more grass for less emptying.

Robomow RX12U Robotic Lawnmower + Installation, £798.00, www.johnlewis.com

Compact and affordable, the RX12U Robotic Lawnmower from Robomow is equipped with the latest features and specifically designed for smaller lawns up to 150m2 (maximum lawn size 250m2*). Featuring a floating cutter deck, the solid 18cm stainless steel mulching blade on the RX12U perfectly follows the contours of any lawn giving an even finish across the whole lawn. Manoeuvring around the lawn, the twin wheel design ensures the blade can cut all the way to the edge of the lawn. Robomow effortlessly mulches grass cuttings into minuscule pieces; returning vital nutrients and water back into your lawn for a healthier, more beautiful lawn.

Bosch Rotak 37-36 LI Ergoflex Cordless Rotary Lawn Mower, £379.00, www.homebase.co.uk

The Bosch Rotak 37-36 LI Ergoflex lawn mower (pictured right), is lightweight yet powerful, ideal for medium sized lawns up to 400m². Its 36 V/4.0 Ah lithium-ion battery provides cable free, unrestricted mowing, whilst the integrated Powerdrive motor ensures all the power you’ll ever need, and up to 99% collection. This lawnmower has a sharpened steel 37cm blade, cutting heights between 2cm-7cm and innovative grass combs to ensure a clean, close-up cut.

Tesco 98.5cc Hand Push Petrol Rotary Lawn Mower, £125.00, www.tesco.com

This hand-push lawnmower is powered by an easy to start OHV 4-stroke petrol engine that delivers 98.5cc of power. Resting on 4 wheels, the mower has a 40cm cutting width and features a central cutting adjustment for ease of use. A generous 50L grass collection bag at the rear of the mower reduces the amount of times that you have to stop in order to unload it.

McCulloch M145-97T petrol ride on tractor lawnmower, £1,600, www.diy.com

This McCulloch M145-97T self-propelled petrol ride on tractor lawn mower is ideal for cutting large areas of grass quickly and efficiently (up to 4000 m² in size).