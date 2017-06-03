Gardening: Five of the best picnic blankets

A selection of extra special picnic blankets

Picnic Blanket Kissing Hedgehogs, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £35.95

Waterproof backed and super lightweight. The picnic blanket rolls into adjustable carry handles. Made in Britain.

TWEEDMILL Ascot PNW Picnic Rug with Faux Suede Outer, www.black-by-design.co.uk, £59.95

The inner picnic blanket is made from only the highest quality lambswool, whilst the outer is made from faux suede to create a picnic blanket that is not only practical and easily transportable, but also brings a touch of sophistication.

Botanical Green Picnic Rug / Chunky Blanket, www.tollymcrae.co.uk, £124.00

Ideal for summer picnics or evenings in the garden, this chunky lambswool blanket comes rolled in a handcrafted leather blanket strap.

Sophie Allport Bees Picnic Blanket, www.sophieallport.com, £35.00

Inspired by the bees buzzing around Sophie’s garden, this design sits on a pale green background.

Rice DK Foldable Red Checked Picnic Blanket Pink Piping, www.berryred.co.uk, £24.99

Practical folding picnic blanket in a classic red and white check, with a practical handle for easy carrying and a water-resistant reverse. Just wipe it off if needed - fold it back together and off you go.