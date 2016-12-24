Generous pupils create festive hampers

Kind-hearted secondary school pupils produced a bumper response to a festive appeal to help needy and elderly residents in the borough.

Cansfield High School in Ashton asked pupils to donate items which could be put into hampers for residents in the town.

One of the hampers

The result was a vast pile of food and treats which generously filled 51 huge boxes.

Staff and students then visited residents suggested by Age Concern, Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Wiganhomeless charity The Brick to deliver the gifts.

The people who received the hampers were overwhelmed by the generosity of the presents and passed on their thanks to all the Cansfield pupils who had taken part in the campaign.