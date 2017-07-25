Girl, 12, is hurt in derelict pub fall

Fire chiefs have warned about the dangers of playing in abandoned buildings after a young girl suffered a leg injury in a horror fall in Leigh.

The 12-year-old is thought to have fallen from the first floor to the basement at the former Bridge Inn, St Helens Road, in the incident on Sunday, at around 5pm.

It is believed that the girl and friends had been playing inside the old pub, which has been closed and boarded up for some time, when the floor gave way without warning.

Simon Cording, watch manager at Leigh fire station, said: "It appears she had been making her way to the first floor when she fell, landing in the basement and suffering a nasty leg wound."

The girl was treated at the scene by paramedics for her injury and firefighters have now warned parents and youngsters about the clear perils of entering derelict properties.

Mr Cording added: "It is important to highlight the dangers of playing in derelict or dangerous properties because they contain any number of hidden dangers, such as in this case."