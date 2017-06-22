Girl taken to hospital after collision

A girl was taken to hospital following a collision involving a car.
Police were called to Manor Road in Pemberton shortly before 9pm on Wednesday.
They found the girl, who was a pedestrian, had been involved in a collision with the vehicle near Alexandra Park.
She was taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Services (NWAS) but her injuries are not thought to be serious.
The police will not be launching criminal proceedings.
