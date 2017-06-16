Glimmer of hope as Three Sisters opens

Hope is on the horizon for a Wigan sporting landmark which has been closed for weeks after the operating company went bust.

Staff at the Three Sisters Race Circuit in Ashton have announced that there will be frequent events taking place throughout the summer at the site, which closed in early May due to a stifled cash flow and £2m of debt.

The operating company, The Racing School Ltd is now listed as “in liquidation” but members of the Foulston family, who were involved with the failed company as well as the track’s leaseholder Motorsport Circuit Management Ltd, have now also set up another company under the name “North West Motorsport Ltd”, which has set tongues wagging in the racing community.

Owners of the “Save the Three Sisters Race Circuit” Facebook campaign page said that the “waters are muddied” thanks to the chopping and changing of directors within the related companies and that although the site is reopen, there are still grave concerns about its long term future.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “There is nothing concrete at the moment to say what is happening with the track long term. The holding company is saying it’s open and will run but there is no long term plan about what they are going to do going forward.”

There are still too many question marks.We want what’s best for the circuit, the people who use the circuit and the staff. The people who are still there who have been employed by the holding company are going to do the best they can.”