GP says farewell to his patients

A doctor who has spent his whole working career in Wigan has hung up his stethoscope.

Dr Anthony Ellis – known to one and all as Tony – has been a partner at Mesnes View Surgery on Mesnes Street for over 35 years.

Many of his parents have become his friends.

Last Wednesday, there was high praise for Dr Ellis when a retirement party was held and he received gifts from patients and staff alike.

An amiable and popular doctor, he said he had seen great changes in the world of medicine in his years as a general practitioner.

Born in Oldham, the son of a carpenter, Dr Ellis, aged 61, had no doubt about his choice of career.

He said: “I was attracted to medicine when I was quite young and I have never regretted that choice.

“It’s true that the world of the GP is ever changing and it’s always a case of keeping up and adjusting.”

Father of three grown-up children, two having qualified in medicine, Dr Ellis arrived at Mesnes View Surgery soon after the practice had moved into new, state-of-the-art premises.

Dr Ellis was in partnership with Dr Peter Krepple. Now, Dr Craig Molyneux has joined the partnership.

Dr Krepple said it had been wonderful working with Dr Ellis who had been totally dedicated to his work.

Before the presentations, patients and staff mingled and Dr Ellis and doctors, staff and well-wishing patients all enjoyed a buffet lunch

Mrs Catherine Green came forward to say that when Dr Ellis arrived, she and her husband were his first patients.

She said: “Tony had such a lot of patience and was a great listener.

“It’s a great pity he’s leaving but we all wish him a wonderful retirement.