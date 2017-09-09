Great Prospects for Patsy's new bar

Prospect Brewery is celebrating its new home with the opening of a new bar.



The business has moved from Standish to Great George Street and the facility will now serve Prospect's real ales and bottled beers, alongside lager and cider.

The opening marks the 10th anniversary for brewer Patsy Slevin and she has marked the occasion with a new brew called Decadance.

Profits from the sale of this ale will go to prostate cancer research.