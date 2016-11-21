Grieving mum backs police’s knife amnesty

A mum whose son was stabbed to death has made an emotional appeal for people to “bin the blade” as part of a week-long knife surrender.

Rhian Jones’s son Dominic Doyle was killed during a night out when he was aged just 21.

Now the grieving mother has joined Greater Manchester Police’s campaign to promote the amnesty, which started today.

Police will arrange for dedicated bins to be placed outside police stations across Greater Manchester, including Wigan police’s Robin Park Road base.

Knives – including illegal weapons or any other unwanted bladed instruments - can be dropped off in the bins safely and anonymously, with no questions asked.

Mrs Jones said: “I want to support the ‘Bin the Blade’ campaign because my 21-year-old son Dominic Doyle was killed by a gang of knife wielding youths.

“It was an unprovoked attack, which took away my only child.

“As part of the campaign I want to speak directly to the mums of these youths carrying knives.

“Be open and honest with them and talk to them about carrying knives.

“Please don’t think it will never happen to you because that’s what I thought and it could be you burying your son or daughter next time because someone was carrying a knife.

“This needs to stop, we need to get the knives off the streets. Please support the campaign - bin the blade and save a life.”

Det Chief Insp Debbie Dooley, from the Xcalibre Task Force, said: “Knives pose a serious risk within our communities and the more we can take off our streets, the greater chance we have of saving lives.

“We don’t want any other family to go through the pain and suffering that Rhian and her family have had to endure and we appeal to residents to take this opportunity to hand in their blades safely and anonymously.”

Deputy Police and Commissioner Jim Battle said: “Campaigns like this have proved successful in the past, taking hundreds of knives off our streets before they fall into the wrong hands.

“Now we ask the people of Greater Manchester to once again look to their consciences, do the right thing and bin the blade.

“Please take this opportunity to get rid of your blades anonymously and continue to work with us to make our streets safer for future generations.”

The surrenders means any disposing of a knife will not face prosecution for possession offences relating to that particular weapon.

All knives collected will be donated to the British Ironwork Centre.

For drop off points and opening hours, please visit www.gmp.police.uk/bintheblade