Grieving mum's festive fund-raiser

A grieving mum who did not have a Christmas with her baby son is planning a festive fund-raiser in his memory.

Christine Stout, 29, lost four-month-old son Jack to sudden infant death syndrome in August 2015.

Since then, she has been dedicated to raising money for good causes, including £12,000 for MedEquip4Kids, which helped to pay for an ultrasound scanner at Wigan Infirmary’s maternity unit.

Now she is busy organising her third annual Christmas party for children and families, which will be held on Sunday, December 3.

Christine, who lives in Beech Hill, said: “We never got a first Christmas with Jack so it’s nice to see other children and families enjoying themselves and having time together.

She has pledged to make this year’s party “bigger and better” and it has been moved to a larger venue - Newtown Working Men’s Club - so more people can attend.

It is an open invitation and Christine hopes up to 200 people will join the festivities.

There will be a host of attractions, including raffles, a tombola, children’s entertainers, face painters and food.

Father Christmas will visit and give a present to every child and three football clubs - Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton - have donated items for an auction.

This year’s party is being held in aid of the Lullaby Trust, which raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome, provides advice on safe sleeping and supports bereaved families.

Christine, who has three other children, hopes to raise more than £1,000.

She said: “I have done bits for the Lullaby Trust before.

“They are doing different research and they are a good charity that helps families after going through the loss of a little one.

“They were the first people I turned to.

“I had a befriender through the Lullaby Trust who phoned me every week.”

The party will be held from noon to 3pm on Sunday, December 3 at Newtown Working Men’s Club, opposite

Aldi.

It is open to all and admission costs £1 for adults and 50p for children.

Christine is still looking for children’s entertainers and anyone able to donate raffle prizes.

Anyone able to help can email her at c.stout88@icloud.com.