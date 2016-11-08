Gym has big plans for Movember

A Wigan gym has organised a whole host of events in support of Movember.

Xercise4Less has teamed up with the Movember Foundation to raise fund and awareness of the current crisis in men’s health.

We’re challenging everyone to get up and do something for men’s health this Movember Alan Turner

The foundation is the only global charity solely focused on men’s health and raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Wigan gym general manager Alan Turner said: “We’re challenging everyone to get up and do something for men’s health this Movember. Looking forward to seeing lots of Mo Bros and Mo Sistas around the club! It’s a hugely worthwhile cause, so let’s really get behind it.”

As part of the partnership, Xercise4Less nationally will be donating £1 for each new member that joins any of their 43 gyms throughout the month of November.

Members are encouraged to Move for Movember and can take part in dedicated classes every weekend wearing their Mo, with the chance to bring along a friend if a donation is made. The challenge can be whatever members make it - run a race,earn to rock climb or work out in costume.

On November 21 the Wigan branch will be holding a three-hour MoRun with a Movember Cup awarded for the most miles run in the three hours. Those who run furthest will go into a draw to win a prize fitness bundle.

On November 26 it will turn its Xercise4Kids event into a MoKids class, where parents with children aged three to five will be provided with a stick-on Mo for their little ones.

On average, men die four years younger than women in the UK, for reasons that are largely preventable. More than 10,500 men with prostate cancer will die in the UK in 2016. 78 per cent of suicides are men. Men across Wigan are also being encouraged to transform their lives with free weight management and activity sessions during Movember. Trim Down Shape Up, run by ABL Health for Wigan Council, has helped more than 2,800 men get fit and reach their lifestyle goals since 2011.

Programme manager Sam Palmer said: “Our 12-week programme offers a combination of nutrition and health advice plus and hour of physical activity each week.

“We support men in making positive changes to their lives in an environment where they can also have a bit of fun and meet new people. I’d encourage anyone wanting to get fitter to get in touch.”

Jim Lawrence, who has lost six and a half stone over two years, has been a regular visitor to TDSU during the past three months. He said: “In 2014 I was morbidly obese at 24st and was admitted to hospital with breathing problems. I realised that I needed to change my lifestyle as I want to run around, be healthy and enjoy a long life.

“My biggest hobby was travelling around the world riding rollercoasters and I had got so large that I couldn’t even fit on any rollercoasters anymore.

“I’ve worked really hard to get my weight down and, most recently, have been coming to TDSU sessions which are great because they are bespoke. I’d recommend them for every man in the Wigan area.”

If you’d like to find out more about Trim Down Shape Up, text FIT and your name to 60777, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/trimdownshapeup or like Trim Down Shape Up on Facebook.