Haigh Hall lovingly restored to all its glory

The transformation of Haigh Hall into a boutique hotel is continuing apace - and guests will not be in any doubt where they are staying.



That’s because Contessa Hotels, the owners of the Grade II-listed 19th century landmark, have delved into the borough’s past and present to ensure the renovated building is steeped in Wigan.

Marketing manager Helen Lawless outside the building.

The team overseeing the work got hold of a special edition of board game Monopoly celebrating the borough and decided they had found the perfect them for the hotel.

The results can be seen in the initial phase of 11 bedrooms, which have now been completed and will open for bookings at the end of this month.

Each of the individually-designed rooms has been named after a local place on the Wigan Monopoly board, meaning guests from all over the country and even further afield can now enjoy a memorable stay in Wigan Pier, Wigan Market or Standishgate.

Helen in one of the function rooms set out for a wedding

The board game theme will be continued throughout the 30 bedrooms of the hotel as the second phase of work to finish off the transformation continues.

Contessa Hotels says it is delighted with the progress made, with only the upper floors of the hall now requiring major renovation work.

Director Craig Baker said: “The hotel has really taking shape with all of the main hotel guest areas now fully refurbished including the main Reception area, all corridors and first floor bedrooms.

"Guests will now have the chance to really see the difference in the changes to the building to how it was and how we have reinstated so many period features throughout the building as possible, and giving it a new lease of life.

One of the suites at Haigh Hall

“The first phase of bedrooms were the missing piece to the building’s puzzle and we are delighted with the result. We’re sure guests will enjoy staying in each different boutique room, finding their favourite one on each stay.”

Contessa’s team is now ploughing ahead with the second phase of work, which concentrates on finishing the remaining bedrooms on the second floor and getting the hotel’s spa ready for visitors.

The building is now open for people to have a look round, with the Riviera Restaurant on the ground floor open throughout the day.

The function rooms have also been dressed for weddings, with Contessa keen to highlight the place as a venue for brides and grooms to spend their special day.

The grand staircase inside Haigh Hall

The building is being given a glamorous new look with a 1920s Hollywood Regency theme, reflecting the time period when Lord Crawford undertook major refurbishment work there. but retaining as many original features as possible.



Another of the suites inside Haigh Hall