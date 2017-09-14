Happy ending for couple involved in clown mask terror raid

A couple who started the summer being confronted by armed robbers have ended the season with a real reason to smile.

Chris North and his heavily-pregnant partner Kristie Sleigh were faced with axe-wielding raiders, who burst into their Hindley Green home in May.

Baby Jude with mum Kristie

Wearing clown masks, the pair demanded cash and fled with “a significant amount” of money, and a men’s Omega Seamaster watch, running off towards Thomas Street.

Police confirmed at the time that Kristie was taken to hospital as a precaution for a check-up.

But while she was left shaken, she was not physically injured as a result of her ordeal.

The air hostess, of Leigh Road, who works at Manchester Airport for Jet2, has now given birth to son Jude Christopher North, who weighed eight pounds and five ounces, at Wigan Infirmary.

The former Hindley Community High student, who is the managing director of his own piling company, First Base North West, said: “It was a straightforward birth and everything was perfect, after all that’s happened.

“He’s back home with Kristie now and we’re so pleased with how it’s worked out. We would like to thank everyone for their best wishes.”

Detectives said that at the time that it was fortunate that no-one was seriously injured.

CCTV footage showing the immediate aftermath of the burglary was released by Wigan CID in a bid to track down the intruders, including an image of the clown masks worn by the pair.

Little Jude is the first grandchild for the parents, Margaret and Matthew, and the second for Kristie’s, Diane and Carl,

A 35-year-old man from the Wigan area has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary over the incident and is expected to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court in December.

The second man, known to have been involved in the incident, has not been apprehended so far.