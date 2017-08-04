Health chiefs back this year’s Pride and will take part in parade

On the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust has announced it is sponsoring and taking part in the second Wigan Pride later this month.

The Trust also showed its support for the borough’s LGBTQ+ community by raising the rainbow flag and cutting a celebration cake outside the main entrance to Wigan Infirmary.

Guests included Trust chief executive Andrew Foster and chairman Robert Armstrong, staff, representatives of Wigan Council’s BYOU+ project, which offers activities and advice for local young LGBTQ+ people, and members of the Wigan Pride committee,

Mr Foster said: “This shows the remarkable continuing support the Trust is giving to Wigan Pride 2017 and our commitment to equality and our diverse, inclusive workforce and community.”

This year’s Wigan pride celebration of diversity and tolerance promises to be even bigger and better than last year’s inaugural event and will feature a welcome address by Hollywood superstar and local lad Ian McKellen.

“The family-friendly festival will take place in Wigan town centre, with a fiesta of live entertainment, stalls, competitions and children’s attractions to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s journey towards equality.

For the first time this year, there will be a parade through Wigan town centre, which will be turned into a rainbow celebration of LGBTQ+ people.

Around 30 employees of WWL will come together to represent the NHS in the parade, which will be based around the theme of the 50th anniversary of the landmark change in the

law.