20,000kg of chicken to be incinerated

Around 20,000kg of chicken will be destroyed after a business premises in the borough was raided by environmental health officers.

Wigan Council staff found 20 pallets of the meat at Chicken Delight, on Platt Lane, Hindley, last month.

They had been alerted by a concerned member of the public and noticed the premises smelled “very funny” when they went to investigate.

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told last month that one pallet of chicken was not temperature-controlled and there was blood on the floor of the industrial unit.

There were concerns about whether the chicken on the other 19 pallets was fit for human consumption, but they were frozen and not causing any problems, the court heard.

Magistrates ordered the seized pallet, which contained around 98 boxes of chicken, should be condemned.

The firm has now been back before magistrates in connection with the remaining 19 pallets of chicken.

There were around 20,000kg of chicken products, made up of 10kg boxes of chicken legs and chicken leg quarters.

The 19 pallets were stacked 5ft-high.

There was also half a pallet of loose boxes.

The company was back in court accused of contravening a notice that the food was not to be used for human consumption.

The notice was issued to Adnan Ebrahim, the person in charge of the food, by the council.

The premises was not approved as a cold store and did not fully comply with hygiene requirements for a food premises, the court heard.

There was also no relevant documentation to trace where the food had come from.

Magistrates ordered that the chicken should be condemned and incinerated, so it could not be used for human consumption.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for infrastructure and regulation at the council, welcomed the court’s decision.

He said: “We are pleased the court has ordered this unfit chicken to be destroyed.

“This follows excellent proactive work from our environmental health team, which executed a warrant and prevented this unfit food from potentially being sold and entering the food chain.”