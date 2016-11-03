Cash rolls in to help terminally ill mum

A fund-raising appeal to send a terminally ill mum to Germany for treatment has passed £24,000.

Donations have poured in for 37-year-old Polly Haydock since an online campaign was launched just two weeks ago.

Fund-raising events are also being planned to help the mum-of-three reach her initial goal of £100,000.

Polly’s husband Dan, of Gadbury Fold, Atherton, thanked everyone who had supported the appeal so far.

He said: “It’s been wonderful. There has been a lot of support from a lot of people that me and Polly don’t even know.”

Polly was diagnosed with colorectal cancer last year and in July she was given the devastating news that she had just six months left to live.

She is raising money for treatment in Germany, which she believes gives a better chance of survival.

It could cost £300,000 to fund it over two years.

Dan said: “Polly is positive because the money is coming in and it’s looking promising for the treatment, but it’s also worrying that we have to raise so much and we don’t know how long she has left.”

It is hoped fund-raising events organised by friends will provide an extra boost.

There will be an event at Legends Bar, in Hindley Green, at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 12. Tickets cost £5 for adults and are free for children, available by calling Cheryl Lamprell on 07765 043237.

A fund-raiser will be held on the same day at The White Horse pub in Westhoughton, starting at noon.

A family fun day will be held from noon to 4pm on Saturday, November 26 at Atherton Cricket Club.

And a strongman event will be held on Saturday, January 14 at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute.

Other fund-raisers are still being planned, including a gala night and a raffle for a holiday to New York.

To make a donation, go to www.gofundme.com/my-children-need-their-mummy-2u9pnzg4.

For details of fund-raising events, go to www.fundpolly.com.