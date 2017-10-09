Doctor's working conditions changed after review

A former Wigan Infirmary doctor who walked away with a £35,000 salary overpayment from a former employer has been told conditions must remain on his registration.

Dr Ammar Haydar has previously served a suspension over the missing money and separate misconduct allegations relating to a female patient in 2010 and his behaviour towards a colleague.

This was replaced by conditions of practice on his working life, including his performance being supervised and him having to keep employers informed of his disciplinary status.

But Dr Haydar complained that the restrictions were making it difficult for him to secure a fresh clinical posting.

His fitness to practice was found to still be impaired at an adjourned hearing in August.

In a review carried out this week by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), a three-strong panel ruled that the conditions should remain.

But it was ultimately concluded that a “less restrictive” level of supervision should be imposed, to allow him to prove he had mended his ways over the next 12 months.

David Toal, representing the General Medical Council, had called for a fresh suspension to be imposed on the doctor, on the grounds he had continued to show little insight into his past failings.

Dr Haydar had repeatedly questioned the validity of previous MPTS findings, which could potentially undermine the public’s confidence in the disciplinary process, he added.

But in his own defence, Dr Haydar said suggestions of any further ban would be “grossly disproportionate”, as there was “zero chance” of his offences being repeated.

He told the review that he had gained enough insight to be able to work independently and without supervision in future.

Allowing his working conditions to be eased, panel chairman Paul Moulder said: “You are an experienced practitioner and your misconduct was an isolated incident that occurred some time ago.”

Mr Moulder said it was acknowledged that Dr Haydar had previously shown some degree of disregard to past MPTS findings.

But it was considered by the panel that this might have resulted from the doctor’s “frustration at and lack of understanding of the regulatory process”.

His failure to disclose the position regarding his Manchester salary overpayment, and sacking for gross misconduct by Pennine Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, led to him being dismissed from a part-time in the occupational health department at Wigan.