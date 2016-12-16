Future of seven GP practices in doubt

The futures of seven GP practices are in doubt after a public consultation was launched.

NHS Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has launched the consultation as the contracts for the seven practices are nearing their end.

The seven GP Practices are: Dr Alistair in Ashton and Golborne, Intrahealth Atherton & Tyldesley, Intrahealth Ince & Platt Bridge, Intrahealth Leigh Sports Village, Intrahealth Leigh Sports Village Family Practice, Intrahealth Marsh Green and Leigh Family Practice.

The CCG has said it needs to consider for each practice whether to renew the contract and keep the practice open, end the contract and close the practice or change the contract so the practice works differently.

These practices are different from the other practices because they are on a different type of contract, the APMS (Alternative Provider Medical Services) contract.

APMS contracts are for a set length of time and the contracts are nearing the end date. That means that legally the CCG must review the contracts and decide on the future of these practices.

Whatever it decides to do it is likely to make a difference to all the patients who use these practices and the consultation will help the CCG to understand what the impact on patients might be and how it can be reduced.

The public consultation will run until February 1.

Dr Tim Dalton, local GP and chair of the CCG, said: “It is really important that we understand what impact our decision may have on the patients, carers and staff at these practices and that’s why we are holding this consultation.

“I urge as many people as possible to take this opportunity to talk to us about what this might mean for them.

“Throughout the consultation we will be spending time in these practices talking to patients, in local areas holding question and answer sessions and talking to as many patient groups as we can.

“People can also respond online or write, phone or email us. Please do take ten minutes to find out more and have your say.”

To find out more, visit www.wiganboroughccg.nhs.uk, email shapeyournhs@wiganboroughccg.nhs.uk or call us on 01942 482711.