Latics helping kick the habit

Wigan Athletic is backing a campaign to help football fans kick the habit.



The club is supporting Stoptober after new research showed that three quarters of fans want to stop smoking.

A spokesman from Wigan Athletic said: "Wigan Athletic is a proud supporter of Stoptober – the annual 28-day quit smoking challenge.

"For anyone thinking of giving cigarettes the boot for good, we’d urge you to search ‘Stoptober’ online to find out more.

"Quit for 28 days and you’re five times more likely to stay quit.

"It’s never too late to give up, so good luck to those giving it a go this year – we’re behind you!"

Football legend Graeme Souness is also backing the campaign and delivers motivating pep talk to encourage smokers to quit for Stoptober, which started yesterday.

Football clubs, players and commentators from across the country are uniting this weekend to show their support for fans looking to quit smoking as Stoptober – the 28 day smokefree challenge - kicks off on 1st October.

The call comes from football clubs across the country as a new survey reveals that three quarters of football fans who smoke would like to quit (76 per cent), increasing to 83 per cent for the more avid fans who attend at least three football games per season. A strong desire (63 per cent) has also been uncovered from fans for their club to help them kick the habit.

The support from football clubs will be paramount to helping fans embark on the quit smoking challenge as nearly half (48%) believe that the atmosphere around watching football gives them the urge to smoke and 50% would like the option to buy quitting aids at their club.

The research also uncovered football fans smoking habits; with almost two thirds (62%) lighting up on the way to a match.