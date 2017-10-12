Musician's bid to reduce suicide rates

A musician has launched a novel composition contest in a bid to increase suicide awareness.



Singer-songwriter Ian Lawton hopes to help stem the rising number of young men who are taking their own lives.



He launched the project to draw attention to the number of young people taking their own lives, and to make people aware that suicide is the single biggest killer among men under the age of 45.



The Up Holland artist, who admits to having attempted suicide himself, bravely revealed his own battles with depression which have inspired his work.



“Much of my depression was caused by financial problems,” he said. “I took out a bank loan and things got quickly out of hand with debts of £15,000 to £20,000 which were crippling and hung over me for three to five years.



“It really horrifies and disgusts me that young people, often as young as 16, can find ways of applying online for loan which they can get in just five minutes and then find they have to struggle for a decade or more to pay it pay back.



“Young people don’t know much about money and should be taught about it in school so that they are less likely to find themselves in financial difficulties when they are older.”



The 32-year-old dad said it was only through “sheer luck” that he survived the suicide bid and was now able to use his “second chance” to raise awareness and money for suicide prevention through his music.



Ian’s best friend Nick Drinkwater was just 32 when he killed himself. In tribute, Ian organised a music festival which raised more than £2,000 for mental health charity MIND. He is now planning bigger events for Manchester and London which he hopes will become annual.

