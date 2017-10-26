NHS defends closure of rehab unit

Health bosses have defended their handling of a rehab unit moving out of the borough following criticism from a patients’ group and Leigh’s MP.

A member of a patient participation group (PPG) slammed the authorities over how neurological recovery work was being wound down at the Taylor Unit at Leigh Infirmary and moved to Trafford and called for a public inquiry into the decision.

The PPG representative, who asked not to be named, said not enough had been done by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust and Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to keep the flagship service in the borough.

Most of the staff in Leigh will leave their jobs rather than move to Trafford and the public had not been given enough chance to have it say on the closure, the source added.

Leigh parliamentary representative Jo Platt said she was also concerned about the move and what the future holds for Leigh Infirmary.

However, both the WWL and CCG have hit back at the accusations, saying efforts were made to keep the rehab work in the borough and everyone who would be affected has been fully consulted.

The hospital trust also said the Care Quality Commission (CQC) had described the Taylor Unit’s building as unfit for purpose.

The PPG member said: “I want to get all the information from day one together. No thought has gone into this.

“There is available space at the site on Atherleigh Way, why can’t it go there? It looks to me like it has been shovelled out to Trafford and they’ve never looked into what the families need. I don’t think there has been a fight put up. I’m trying to get in touch with those in charge of the CQC and see what they have to say.”

The borough’s health authorities have strongly rebutted most of the claims being made about the Taylor Unit.

A WWL spokesman said: “The neuro-rehabilitation service provided by our staff in Leigh is high-quality, compassionate and

held in the highest regard by patients, their families and the general public.

However, successive peer reviews by the Greater Manchester neuro-rehabilitation Operational Delivery Network (ODN) have made it clear that the building in which it is delivered is not fit for purpose.”