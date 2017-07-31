REVEALED: Best and worst GP surgeries in Wigan as rated by you

Today we can reveal the list of the best and worst GP surgeries in borough, based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website here, and is based on responses provided in the latest GP Patient Survey (July 7, 2017)

The survey is sent out to over one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Wigan, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Parbold Surgery / The Green / Parbold / Wigan / WN8 7DN / 93.90%

Dr Munro & Partners / Houghton Lane / Shevington / Wigan / WN6 8ET / 93.10%

Dr Jd Seabrook And Dr H L Chambers / 1 Wrightington Street / / Wigan / WN1 2AZ / 90.90%

Dr D'Arifat & Ptnrs / Pemberton Primary Care Resource Centre / Sherwood Drive / Wigan / WN5 9QX / 90.60%

Shakespeare Surgery / Chandler House / Worsley Mesnes Health Centre / Wigan / WN3 5HL / 90.50%

Dr Andrew Ollerton / Poolstock Lane / / Wigan / WN3 5HL / 89.70%

Platt Bridge Health Centre / Rivington Avenue / Platt Bridge / Wigan / WN2 5NG / 89.20%

Marus Bridge Practice / Poolstock Lane / / Wigan / WN3 5HL / 88.80%

The Chandler Surgery / Chandler House / Poolstock Lane / Wigan / WN3 5HL / 88.70%

Dr Saira Zaman / Poolstock Lane / / Wigan / WN3 5HL / 88.50%

Lower Ince & Platt Bridge Medical Practice / Rivington Avenue / / Wigan / WN2 5NG / 88.50%

Bryn Cross Surgery / 246 Wigan Road / Ashton-In-Makerfield / Wigan / WN4 0AR / 87.10%

Intrahealth Marsh Green / Harrow Road / Marsh Green / Wigan / WN5 0QL / 86.40%

Garswood Surgery / Billinge Road / Garswood / Wigan / WN4 0XD / 85.90%

Sharma And Partners / 185 Wigan Road / Ashton In Makerfield / Wigan / WN4 9SL / 82.30%

Beech Hill Medical Practice / 278 Gidlow Lane / / Wigan / WN6 7PD / 82.30%

Dr Ellis And Kreppel / Mesnes Street / / Wigan / WN1 1ST / 81.70%

Dr Tun & Partners / 17 Liverpool Road / Hindley / Wigan / WN2 3HQ / 81.60%

Hindley Green Surgery / 806 Atherton Road / Hindley Green / Wigan / WN2 4SB / 81.60%

Standish Medical Practice / 49 High Street / Standish / Wigan / WN6 0HD / 80.50%

The Dicconson Group Practice / Boston House / Frog Lane / Wigan / WN6 7LB / 79.60%

Pennygate Medical Centre / 109 Ladies Lane / Hindley / Wigan / WN2 2QG / 79.30%

Alexander House Surgery / Rivington Avenue / Platt Bridge / Wigan / WN2 5NG / 79.20%

Sullivan Way Surgery / Sullivan Way, Off Greenhough Street / Scholes / Wigan / WN1 3TB / 79.20%

Bradshaw Medical Partnership / Bradshaw Street / / Wigan / WN5 0AB / 77.80%

Aspull Surgery / Haigh Road / Aspull / Wigan / WN2 1XH / 76.90%

Dr C A Xavier / 647 Liverpool Road / Platt Bridge / Wigan / WN2 5BD / 75.10%

Ashton Medical Centre / 120 Wigan Road / Ashton In Makerfield / Wigan / WN4 9SU / 73.40%

Dr Pitalia & Partners / 91 Bolton Road / Ashton-In-Makerfield / Wigan / WN4 8AD / 73.40%

Abram Surgery / 429 Warrington Road / Abram / Wigan / WN2 5XB / 73.10%

Lower Ince Surgery / Phoenix Way / Ince / Wigan / WN3 4NW / 70.80%

Winstanley Medical Centre / Holmes House Avenue / / Wigan / WN3 6JN / 69.10%

Longshoot Health Centre / Longshoot H C / Scholes / Wigan / WN1 3NH / 69.00%

Pemberton Surgery / Sherwood Drive / Pemberton / Wigan / WN5 9QX / 66.10%

Dr Alistair Partnership (Ashton) / Ashton Clinic / Queens Road / Wigan / WN4 8LB / 62.20%

Higher Ince Surgery / C/O Ince Community Centre / Manchester Road / Wigan / WN2 2DJ / 56.70%

Dr O'Brien & Partners / 58 Church Street / Orrell / Wigan / WN5 8TQ / 51.00%

Billinge Medical Practice / Recreation Drive / / Wigan / WN5 7LY / 51.00%