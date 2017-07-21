The best and worst of Wigan and Leigh's GPs

Wigan’s best and worst GP surgeries have been revealed in this year’s patient survey results.
Patients across the borough have had their say on all aspects of their GP practices including waiting times, making appointments and opening hours and Wigan Borough CCG has come out on top of the national average.
For overall experience, 100 per cent of those registered at Slag Lane Medical Centre in Lowton said that their experience was "very good" or "fairly good", which is much higher than the 85 per cent national average.
Only 18 of the 61 surgeries in the survey fell below the average, with Seven Brooks Practice on Church Lane in Atherton with only 67 per cent of patients classing their overall satisfaction as "good".
Dr Tim Dalton, local GP and chair of NHS Wigan Borough CCG, said: " I’m delighted with the results for Wigan Borough practices as they show that we have the second highest levels of satisfaction in Greater Manchester and higher levels of satisfaction than the national average.
"We even have one practice that has 100 per cent levels of overall patient satisfaction. Obviously, there are things that we and individual practices can still improve on as we continue to drive up the quality of services. I hope that next year we have shared the learning from our best performing practices and have more with 100 per cent satisfied patients."
Slag Lane staff impressed their patients across the board, with 94 per cent of people saying that they found it "easy" to get an appointment, and 90 per cent of patients reporting to be happy with their surgery’s waiting times once there.
Margaret Riley, practice manager at Slag Lane Medical Centre, said: "We are very pleased about the result and very grateful to our patients who have responded.
"It just shows the type of relationship we feel we have with our patients. We have a good patient relationship.
"We treat them like friends and family. Because we are a small practice we know a lot of the patients personally.
"On top of this we have a very hard-working team. Dr Kumar works very hard. This is just a result of a lot of effort put in by everyone, but we couldn’t do it without the support of our patients and the whole team here."
Here is the full list of practices from highest patient satisfaction, to lowest.
Slag Lane Medical Centre - 100 per cent
ESA Surgery Ltd - 99 per cent
The Chandler Surgery - 97 per cent
Zaman - 96 per cent
Premier Health Team - 95 per cent
Hatikakoty N - 95 per cent
Dr Spielmann & Partners - 94 per cent
Lilford Park Surgery - 94 per cent
Gupta K - 94 per cent
Dr Seabrook - 94 per cent,
Dr Chan - 94 per cent
Grasmere Surgery 93 per cent
Dr Maung & Partner - 93 per cent
Dr Ellis & Kreppel - 93 per cent
Dr Munro & Partners 93 per cent
Shahbazi SS - 93 per cent
Beech Hill Medical Practice 93 per cent
Saxena L - 93 per cent
Ollerton A - 92 per cent
Dalton TM - 92 per cent
Pennygate Medican Centre - 91 per cent
Meadowview Surgery - 91 per cent,
Marus Bridge Practice - 91 per cent
Intrahealth Family Practice - 91 per cent
Standish Medical Practice - 90 per cent
Dr D’Arifat & Partners - 89 per cent
Pitalia S - 89 per cent
Xavier CA - 89 per cent
The Dicconson Group - 88 per cent
Intrahealth Marsh Green - 88 per cent
Braithwaite Road Surgery - 88 per cent
Astley GP - 87 per cent
Sivakumar & Partner - 87 per cent
Ullah M - 87 per cent
Dr Anis & Anis - 86 per cent
Sullivan Way Surgery - 86 per cent
Leigh Family Practice - 86 per cent
Aspull Surgery - 85 per cent
Elliott Street Surgery - 85 per cent
Intrahealth Tyldesley - 85 per cent
Pemberton Surgery - 85 per cent
Dr Patel Kamath & Partners - 85 per cent
Khatri K - 85 per cent
Brookhill Medical Centre - 84 per cent
Lower Ince Surgery - 84 per cent
Dr Alistair & Partners - 84 per cent
Bradshaw Medical Centre - 83 per cent
Dr Anderson and Dr Ahmed - 83 per cent
Dr S N Sharma & Partners - 83 per cent
Dr Tun & Partners - 83 per cent
Foxleigh Family Surgery - 83 per cent
Dr Vasanth - 82 per cent
Intrahealth LSV - 80 per cent,
Dr Ahmad & Partners - 80 per cent
Dr Khatri CP - 80 per cent
Dr Pal - 79 per cent
Higher Ince Surgery - 77 per cent
Intrahealth Platt Bridge - 76 per cent
Bryn Cross Surgery - 73 per cent
Dr Trivedi- 72 per cent
Seven Brooks Pratice - 67 per cent
