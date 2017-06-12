The Health Lottery is coming to Wigan!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Wigan during the week beginning Sunday, May 28 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Greater Manchester North’s HealthSustain Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in March 2012 HealthSustain CIC has raised over £1.4 million for community groups in the area, with more than £89 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthSustain CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Projects supported have included Wigan and Leigh Young Carers, who provide a flexible transition support service for those aged 14-24 in Wigan borough, who provide unpaid care for a family member or relative and Wigan Growing Network, which provides local communities the opportunity to learn about bee keeping and the associated skills.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Sustrans, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthSustain CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country, visit peopleshealthtrust.org.uk

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought online or in over 32,000 stores and post offices and there is a top prize of up to £100,000.