Wigan elderly being placed in accommodation outside the borough

An investigation into the council’s adult social care has revealed that more than 100 residents are being placed in accommodation outside of the borough.

There are 978 people in residential care homes within the town hall’s remit, 12.8 per cent of whom are not able to live in Wigan.

Although a recent Freedom of Information request showed that 125 care receivers have been left to live outside the town, the council has insisted that all efforts are being made to keep them integrated within their communities.

Jo Wilmott, assistant director for provider management and market development, said: “We work in partnership with residents, their families and carers to ensure that choice and quality of life are central to any intervention in accommodation and care.

“We strive to help people remain as valued members of their own community where they have lived, grown, contributed to and have established networks and relationships. For the majority of cases this is in the borough but accommodation can also be used outside of the borough’s boundaries where appropriate.”

Since 2016, The authority has spent around £10.5m on commissioning private companies to provide 15,000 hours of domiciliary care to elderly and vulnerable people per week.

In response to the FOI figures, the council has said that it is working on a “holistic approach” for people that use services to provide an integrated care and support system.

The borough’s elderly residents make up one fifth of the population, with 16 per cent of those living in Wigan aged over 65 and four per cent aged over 85. A council spokesperson added: “Population projections based on trends predict an increasing ageing population.

As such, Wigan have developments ongoing in partnership with a number of agencies to ensure we have suitable, innovative accommodation to cover all demographics and which promotes equality and community cohesion.