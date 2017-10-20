Wigan hospitals have had 900 incidents of overheating in a year

Wigan hospitals have experienced more than 900 incidents of risky overheating in the past year, putting them among the worst in the country.

Recent figures released by NHS England have shown that between April 2016 and March 2017, there were 936 recorded occurrences of overheating in the hospital buildings which sparked risk assessments.

The report also showed that the hospital had experienced 50 “false alarms”, 29 reported incidents of injuries, disease and dangerous occurrences and one fire.

The data also showed that in the same 12-month period, there were 286 “estates and facilities related incidents” across the trust’s buildings, which include Wigan Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital, Leigh Infirmary and the Thomas Linacre Centre.

Estates chiefs at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Foundation Trust (WWL) have explained the inordinately high figures which puts it more than 250 incidents above the second-worst performer Newcastle upon Tyne.

Gary Wilkes, estates team leader, said: “The WWL Estates and Facilities Departments regularly monitor the temperatures of the internal environments so that control and patient comfort can be improved.

“However, due to the development of technology and equipment, which as a by-product can produce heat, this often overwhelms the existing mixed mode ventilation system leading to results producing over temperatures.

“Where the temperatures are noted as being above what the area is designed to, it is between one and two degrees which would not pose any ill effects to the condition of patients.

“While the organisation has the highest reported incidents, this is due to the continual monitoring of the areas highlighted by staff and the full transparency of internal operations that many other organisations do not perform.”