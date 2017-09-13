Heskey fears for family ‘wiped out’ by Hurricane Irma

Former Wigan Athletic striker Emile Heskey fears members of his family have been ‘wiped out’ by Hurricane Irma.

Heskey, an ex-England international who made nearly 90 appearances for Latics from 2006 to ‘09, says some of his family based in the Caribbean are missing.

His parents in Antigua were safe, he said, but they hadn’t been able to make contact with relatives in Barbuda.

“My mum can’t get hold of them,” said Heskey, 39.

“My mum and dad were fortunately lucky. They caught the tail end of it.

“But my mum’s family is from Barbuda and they were basically wiped out. Everything is gone.”

Hurricane Irma struck the tiny island of Barbuda, a British overseas territory, last Wednesday and according to reports, destroyed an estimated 95 per cent of buildings.

Retired Heskey, who also played for Liverpool, Leicester, Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers, is supporting the Peter Virdee Foundation, which is helping with the relief effort.

“We can’t commit to anything because I believe there is another hurricane on its way towards Barbuda and Antigua,” he added.

“We don’t know how much damage that is going to cause and what is going to be the final aid bill.”