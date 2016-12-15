History is made as a pie is launched into space!

The date 15-12-16 will live long in the memories of people the world over after the first ever launch of a meat and potato pie into space.

As a precursor to next week’s World Pie Eating Championships, pie-master Tony Callaghan enlisted the help of some boffins from Sheffield as he became the first man ever to send a pastry into space.

Pie-master Tony Callaghan is interviewed by our reporter Liam Soutar

The launch at mission HQ, the Fifteen at the Fox, Roby Mill, was successful and dozens watched as the tasty treat floated off into the sky attached to a giant balloon.

Using specialist equipment, pictures from space will accompany the pie on it’s journey back down to earth, some time this afternoon and somewhere in the Yorkshire dales.

Tony said: “It’s a monumental day for Wigan - launching a pie into space and I’m pleased to say everything went smoothly. I can’t wait to retrieve the pie and pictures and see what went on up there. I wonder if it will encounter aliens?”

