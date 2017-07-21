Hit-and-run devastation

A Wigan man whose dog was killed on a busy Wigan road says children could die next unless steps are taken by police.

Paul Cropper was left devastated when family pet Sally was struck by a car in a hit-and-run last week on Liverpool Road, Ashton.

The one-year-old bulldog was knocked down by a speeding car, believed to be a black Fiat Punto, as she crossed the road during a walk with Paul’s son Jamie.

To add to the family’s heartbreak, when Paul later reported the hit-and-run to police, he was told they did not have the resources to investigate the horrendous crime.

He said: “I was absolutely shocked when the officer informed me they don’t follow up, nor have the resources to follow up road accidents with animals, even if the driver was speeding.

“As sad as it is over animals, children are going to be killed unless (the police) can get control of our roads. Where I live on Liverpool Road is terrible for youngsters speeding.”

The 44-year-old went on to describe the horrific events, which took place on Wednesday July 12.

“I had just walked through the door, I came home at about 6pm. I got in the house and 10 seconds later, my eldest lad’s girlfriend came in screaming. She said there had been an accident.”

Paul rushed outside and was met with the terrible sight of 19-year-old Jamie, who was also clipped by the car as he held the dog’s lead, holding Sally in his arms.

“One witness said it looked like the driver was on their phone, and that they were speeding and swerving. The brake lights didn’t even come on.”

Sally was rushed to the vets, but her injuries were so severe that she had to be put to sleep. Paul commented: “The memory of seeing my son holding our dog, hanging on for dear life, will live with me forever.

“It was awful. I’ve been trying to hold back tears at work. I didn’t want to be around people, and my kids are devastated too.”

“My kids have been so upset that we have had to get another dog. All because of one person who was driving so quickly that we couldn’t even see what they looked like properly.”

Under current UK law, drivers must stop and report an accident to the police if they hit dogs, horses or livestock such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep and donkeys - regardless of whether the animal is killed or not. Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.