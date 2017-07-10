HIV trauma for PC after violent thug’s arrest

A Wigan bobby faced a terrifying wait for Aids test results after he was gashed with broken glass subduing a violent suspect who claimed to be HIV positive.

The constable’s scare came after he was left covered in blood when attempting to restrain Craig Greenwood.

The thug, who has since been jailed, kicked and headbutted the bobby and a colleague as they tried to arrest him for a breach of the peace.

A struggle ensued when Greenwood resisted arrest, and the three men fell to the ground together and onto a pile of broken glass which tore into one officer’s arms.

The two constables had originally been called to Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, to reports of two men fighting in the street, one of whom was the 28-year-old Greenwood - who was noted to be “worse for wear” from alcohol.

The scuffle had erupted after Greenwood’s friends apparently refused to leave his property.

Police took his details and left the scene having defused the situation, but were called back by concerned neighbours just an hour later, who reported Greenwood throwing glass bottles out of his window and smashing them.

The officers began to arrest him but he resisted.

A struggle ensued and he fell to the ground, dragging officers down with him.

Greenwood then headbutted one of the constables, shouting “******* have that” as he did.

He then proceeded to kick his colleague in the leg during the melee.

Greenwood then taunted one of the officers after glass shards were embedded into his arms.

The thug then “bragged” about having Aids, before shouting at the officer: “I’ve got HIV. I hope you’re infected, you *****.”

The injured officer was left “extremely concerned” by the remarks and was immediately taken to A&E for blood tests.

He was also forced to take two weeks off work after being placed on heavy medication as a precaution.

Appearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, Greenwood pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police constable in the line of duty.

Greenwood told justices he had no recollection of making the HIV remarks to police, but clarified he did not have any blood-borne diseases.

The court heard he began smashing the bottles after his friends refused to leave his property on May bank holiday weekend.

A member of the probation service told magistrates: “He had been drinking and taking drugs with about five friends when he noticed some items were missing from his home, so he asked them to leave.

“They wouldn’t leave because they had not finished their beers, so he threw the bottles out of the window to get them to go.”

He was sentenced to four months in prison and a £150 fine.

When imposing the sentence, the bench told Greenwood: “You were persistent with your behaviour, and the threat to police of having Aids added to the seriousness of this offence.

“Custody is the only option.”